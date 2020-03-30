Conor McGregor reveals the most important fight of his life

Former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor has revealed the most important fight of his career.

McGregor was last seen in action at UFC 246 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Conor McGregor

At UFC 202, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in one of the most highly-awaited rematches of all time in UFC history. With McGregor suffering his first-ever UFC loss to Diaz at UFC 196, 'The Notorious One' looked to seek retribution against the younger Diaz brother.

With BT Sport recently airing the recap of UFC 202 in the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and noted that his rematch against Nate Diaz was the most important fight of his career.

Conor McGregor says rematch against Nate Diaz was most important fight of his career

At UFC 202, Conor McGregor was out for retribution against Nate Diaz, as the Irishman looked to even the odds with the Stockton slugger after having initially lost to him at UFC 196.

McGregor, who tapped out to Diaz at UFC 196, eventually went on to win the rematch via split decision, in a five-round blood bath between the two welterweights. The fight was instantly labeled as an "all-time classic" and McGregor, for one, successfully sought revenge for his first-ever loss in the UFC.

UFC 202: McGregor Vs Diaz 2 on @btsport now!

Incredible fight!

The most important of my life. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 29, 2020

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is currently expected to fight Justin Gaethje upon his return to the Octagon at a future date in 2020.