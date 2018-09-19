UFC News: Conor McGregor's Coach makes great use of innuendo to convey his message to Khabib's manager.

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 53 // 19 Sep 2018, 22:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Irish are coming!!

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's longtime coach and the head of the world renown 'Straight Blast Gym' (SBG) Ireland has an Interesting message for Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz and his men.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be addressing the media on Thursday, September 20th in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Earlier it was said that the event will be only for the media and the public won't have any access to the press. But Conor McGregor revealed earlier today via his twitter handle that the event will also be open to the public.

The press conference will be open to the public. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2018

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The heart of the matter

Coach Kavanagh has yet again proved that he is not only an MMA wizard but also an extraordinarily witty man at the same time. He just applied some blackbelt level allusions on his most recent tweet to convey it to Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz and the Dagestani squad that the Irish are coming for them.

Try all you want Ali...we're still coming. See you in a few hours #NewYork https://t.co/ANdfj52jKy — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 19, 2018

Kavanagh covertly used the context of Storm Ali (UK's first named storm of the season) to tell Khabib and crew that, they can do all they want but nothing can stop Conor McGregor from doing what he desires. The Coach also implicitly stated that they are coming to NYC to trash Khabib in a few hours time.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Notorious has been unusually silent leading up to this fight. But things are definitely going to change on the 20th of September when he joins Khabib in NYC before thousands of his fans.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com