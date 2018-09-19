Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Conor McGregor's Coach makes great use of innuendo to convey his message to Khabib's manager.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
53   //    19 Sep 2018, 22:15 IST

Enter caption the Irish are coming
The Irish are coming!!

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's longtime coach and the head of the world renown 'Straight Blast Gym' (SBG) Ireland has an Interesting message for Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz and his men.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be addressing the media on Thursday, September 20th in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Earlier it was said that the event will be only for the media and the public won't have any access to the press. But Conor McGregor revealed earlier today via his twitter handle that the event will also be open to the public.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The heart of the matter

Coach Kavanagh has yet again proved that he is not only an MMA wizard but also an extraordinarily witty man at the same time. He just applied some blackbelt level allusions on his most recent tweet to convey it to Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz and the Dagestani squad that the Irish are coming for them.

Kavanagh covertly used the context of Storm Ali (UK's first named storm of the season) to tell Khabib and crew that, they can do all they want but nothing can stop Conor McGregor from doing what he desires. The Coach also implicitly stated that they are coming to NYC to trash Khabib in a few hours time.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Notorious has been unusually silent leading up to this fight. But things are definitely going to change on the 20th of September when he joins Khabib in NYC before thousands of his fans.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
