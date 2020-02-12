Conor McGregor's management firm signs deal with Manny Pacquiao; mega crossover fight could be in the offing

McGregor and Pacquiao (image courtesy - themaclife.com)

Expect fireworks from Conor McGregor in 2020. Ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, McGregor said that he was close to getting a deal done for a fight with boxing hall of famer Manny Pacquiao and now, it looks like the fight is about to come to fruition soon.

The Irishman's management firm Paradigm Sports announced that Pacquiao has signed with them for representation in “commercial and competitive endeavors". The boxer himself acknowledged the deal in a press release and said that he is looking forward to the opportunities this tie-up will bring.

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer. One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

This tie-up gives rise to fresh speculations of a mega cross-over match up between McGregor and Pacquiao, following the footsteps of McGregor vs. Mayweather.

McGregor's manager Audie Attar recently stated that the Irishman is seriously considering participating in another boxing match and while Dana White said that McGregor will likely face the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov up next, a cross-over fight against 'Pacman' will certainly rake in huge numbers.