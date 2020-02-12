Conor McGregor's management firm signs deal with Manny Pacquiao; mega crossover fight could be in the offing
Expect fireworks from Conor McGregor in 2020. Ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, McGregor said that he was close to getting a deal done for a fight with boxing hall of famer Manny Pacquiao and now, it looks like the fight is about to come to fruition soon.
The Irishman's management firm Paradigm Sports announced that Pacquiao has signed with them for representation in “commercial and competitive endeavors". The boxer himself acknowledged the deal in a press release and said that he is looking forward to the opportunities this tie-up will bring.
“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer. One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”
This tie-up gives rise to fresh speculations of a mega cross-over match up between McGregor and Pacquiao, following the footsteps of McGregor vs. Mayweather.
McGregor's manager Audie Attar recently stated that the Irishman is seriously considering participating in another boxing match and while Dana White said that McGregor will likely face the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov up next, a cross-over fight against 'Pacman' will certainly rake in huge numbers.Published 12 Feb 2020, 17:07 IST