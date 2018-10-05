UFC News: Conor McGregor says the Bad Blood to live on after the fight

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 05 Oct 2018, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

To Be Continued!

What's the story?

The UFC 229 presser has once again proved that the biggest grudge match in the world will not mark an end to the bad blood between the Irish superstar Conor McGregor and the Dagestani legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov.

They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

Well, @TeamKhabib left the press conference because Conor McGregor didn’t show up on time #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/lj7eR41N9F — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 4, 2018

The second UFC 229 main press conference was open to the public and packed with McGregor's Irish supporters. The event was held on Park Theater in Las Vegas and featured UFC President Dana White, and the two lightweight competitors in Khabib and McGregor.

The presser had started without Conor. Dana clearly was not prepared to start on time, though Khabib wanted proceedings to be on time. Conor was seen nowhere near the building for 15 minutes, which provoked Khabib to the point where he staged a walkout from the arena.

The heart of the matter

The Notorious Conor McGregor has no plans to make peace with any members of 'Team Khabib' as of now. The Irishman dissed both Khabib and his infamous manager before an arena filled with thousands of Irish fans and millions across the world watching online. Referring to 'Team Khabib' the Irishman stated the following:

"F**k peace. There will never be peace here. I always say you should aim for peace but if you can’t aim for peace you should aim between the eyes. And that’s what I’m going to do. This will never be over.”

"I always say you should aim for peace, but if you can't aim for peace, aim between the eyes." - @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/9lPaZhOwQO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 5, 2018

The UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also made it clear that he has no plans to make peace with his rival the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The Dagestani stated that there's "No Way" he's shaking Conor McGregor's hand regardless of the fight outcome.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to become the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.