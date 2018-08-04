UFC News: Conor McGregor set to return to the Octagon in a massive showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib will defend the Lightweight Title against McGregor

What's the story?

In what was one of the biggest dream MMA fights of all time, has now turned into a reality as former UFC Lightweight Champion and arguably the promotion's biggest superstar till date, Conor McGregor is now finally all set to go head-to-head against current UFC LW Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor's last fight in the UFC was contested at the historic Madison Square Garden in Brooklyn, New York where the Irishman defeated now-former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, in order to capture the UFC Lightweight Title for the very first time in his career.

However, due to McGregor's inactivity inside the Octagon, 'The Notorious One' was eventually stripped-off his Lightweight Title and his Featherweight Title, as well.

This eventually led to the crowning of a new champion as the likes of Tony Ferguson and Russian fighter Nurmagomedov threw in their names in the hat in order to get a shot at the LW Title.

At UFC 223, it was Khabib who ultimately proved himself to be the top dog of the 155-pound division by winning the UFC Lightweight Title in a dominant fashion over Al Iaquinta.

The heart of the matter

During today's UFC 227 Press Conference, the much-awaited Lightweight Championship bout between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor was finally made official for the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

This will be McGregor's first fight inside the Octagon since 2016, whereas, Khabib will now have the uphill task of defending his Lightweight Title against the Irish superstar at the T-Mobile Arena.

Obviously, the MMA fans around the world are definitely no strangers to the heated issues between Khabib and McGregor, with the latter previously running rampage on the Russian fighter and his whole team in a bus attack at UFC 223.

What's next?

UFC 229 will take place on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and so far, this is only the second fight to have been confirmed for the event.

