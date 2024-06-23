Conor McGregor has provided some important updates on his broken toe that forced him out of UFC 303. Meanwhile, Donald Trump claimed he suggested a controversial idea to Dana White for the promotion.

Conor McGregor provides injury update

Conor McGregor's broken toe, which forced him out of UFC 303, seems more serious than the fans assumed. In a recent interview with Severe MMA at Bellator Dublin, where he showed up in an undershirt, a cap, a gold chain, and slippers, to corner Sinead Kavanagh, McGregor said:

"The injury is a nuisance. I'm not going to lie, it's very very painful - probably even more painful than the leg and that's the truth... the foot is just there, it's exposed. It's a bit painful, but it comes with the f***ing territory.

Trending

McGregor added that he plans on making his return in August-September. He said he has received stem cell therapy for the injury as well.

Catch McGregor's comments below (0:30 onwards):

Donald Trump wants UFC to feature migrants

While attending the Faith and Coalition press conference as part of the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump revealed a personal request he made to the UFC CEO Dana White.

The former POTUS said:

"I said, ‘Dana, why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters? And have your regular league of fighters, and then you have the champion of your league, these are the greatest fighters in the world, fight the champion of the migrants.’ I think the migrant guy might win, that’s how tough they are! He didn’t like that idea too much, but actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve had.” [H/t Washington Post]

White was asked about the comment at the UFC Saudi Arabia press conference, where he waved it away as a "joke" while confirming that the conversation did take place.

Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Robert Whittaker's victory at UFC Saudi Arabia

Khamzat Chimaev reacted to Robert Whittaker finishing Ikram Aliskerov with an uppercut less than two minutes into the fight.

Chimaev wrote on X in Russian:

"Congratulations @robwhittakermma we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov keep your head up my brother"

'Borz' was scheduled to fight Whittaker originally on the card, but was forced to pull out due to severe illness. His teammate Alexander Gustafsson told Crypto Sports Betting that Chimaev's body reacts adversely to hard training and he falls ill quite easily when exposed to harsh weather conditions.