Conor McGregor targeted by Belal Muhammad in amusing social media post

Conor McGregor was targeted by No.5-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad following rumors of a possible summer return to action.

Coming off an impressive victory in last weekend's main event over the then No.5-ranked Vicente Luque, 'Remember The Name' earned arguably the biggest win of his career in dominating fashion. He continues to climb into an undeniable position amongst the elite in the welterweight division.

Social media, however, hasn't been as kind to the Chicago native of late. Mostly because of his wins over fan favorites like Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and most recently Vicente Luque.

Irish phenom Conor McGregor has even taken his fair share of social media digs at Muhammad, but the most recent interaction began with him tweeting an image of McGregor watching his previous victory:

It all started late last year, when McGregor replied to a Twitter post trolling Muhammad in the lead up to his bout with Thompson.

If you none of that, look at Belal Muhammad If you want dominance, look at Silva.If you want power, look at Ngannou.If you want wrestling, look at Khabib.If you want fight IQ, look at St. Pierre.If you want striking, look at McGregor.If you want speed, look at Aldo.If you none of that, look at Belal Muhammad https://t.co/cleeefDzZH

McGregor commented on the post with a series of laughing emoji's:

During an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Muhammad pushed the thought of welcoming McGregor back inside the octagon after many reports saying the former champ-champ is eying another move to welterweight. However, a potential title shot could be in Muhammad's future depending on how the welterweight division's landscape looks later this year.

Watch Belal Muhamma's full interview with ESPN here:

The feud between Conor McGregor and Belal Muhammad

A fight with Conor McGregor seems to be what interests the No.5-ranked welterweight the most after coming off a decisive victory over a very dangerous Vicente Luque in the main event last weekend.

The majority of fight fans don't see a scenario where these two share the octagon, but ever since McGregor expressed interest in taking on the 170-pound champion, Muhammad believes the two are on a collision course headed for each other straight on, saying:

"We've gone back and forth here and there, he's talked about it. He's look liked he's jucied up a bit. We'll be the same size, I'm not a big 170lber."

The top of the welterweight division is currently cluttered without a real No.1 contender as Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev also have strong cases to take on the winner of Usman vs. Edwards.

