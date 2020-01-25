Conor McGregor thanks UFC Legend; posts hilarious picture from 12 years back

About a week after UFC legend Chuck Liddell received his Hall of Fame jacket, Conor McGregor took to social media to congratulate him and show his gratitude.

Liddell is rightfully hailed as one of the greatest figures of mixed martial arts, and his contribution is evident in the way UFC President Dana White introduces him as "one of the true legends of the sport" before handing over the jacket.

McGregor calls Liddell an 'inspiration'

Conor McGregor was just starting out as a professional MMA fighter when Chuck Liddell was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009. 11 years later, McGregor thanked the 'Iceman' for inspiring him to follow his MMA dream and congratulated him on his HoF entry.

Thank you @ChuckLiddell!

Your work inside the UFC’s famed Octagon inspired me to chase my own fighting dreams, and for that I am forever grateful to you!

Thank you and big congrats on your hall of fame entry #ProperUFCOG pic.twitter.com/PpG1uVC0Ni — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 25, 2020

Ahead of Conor's most recent fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Liddell had said that he was a fan of 'Cowboy' and hoped that he beat McGregor.

Liddell is not only a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion but is also one of the cornerstone fighters whose presence shaped the future of both MMA and UFC. The contribution is not forgotten by any, and least of all Dana White.

"At the time when we were building this sport, and building this company, there was none bigger than the 'Iceman' Chuck Liddell. The legendary iconic fights that he was in, the attitude, and if you ever bumped into him, one of the nicest human beings on earth."

Take a look at the video of Chuck Liddell receiving his Hall of Fame jacket below: