Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao: Revisiting the Irishman's iconic victory in front of a packed Dublin crowd

Almost seven years ago, Conor McGregor made his third appearance in the UFC at UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao. The fight took place in a packed arena in the Irishman's hometown of Dublin. 'The Notorious' knocked out Brandao in the first round of the fight. The Irishman's spectacular performance resulted in him getting the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

You can watch the full fight below:

Before this fight, 'Mystic Mac' had competed twice in the UFC. McGregor made his UFC debut in April 2013 against Marcus Brimage. It only took the Irish star 67 seconds to finish Brimage via TKO. McGregor was awarded 'Knockout of the Night' for his performance.

The 32-year-old's second fight took place on August 2013. 'Mystic Mac' defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision.

The fight was followed by a now iconic speech by 'The Notorious'.

"I said I was gonna put him away in the first round, I put him away in the first round. You'll have to be something special to come over here in my hometown and take this away from me.There's not a man alive that can come on this soil and beat me...It was a clean sweep for the Irish. I said it last year, we are not here just to take part, we are here to take over," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. The Irishman was the first fighter in the promotion's history to hold two championship belts simultaneously. 'The Notorious' has delivered some of the biggest pay-per-view events in the UFC's history.

The 32-year-old also secured the top spot on the list of the highest paid athletes of 2021 by Forbes Magazine. McGregor earned $180 million from fighting and other business ventures.

Conor McGregor will return to action on July 10

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will return to the octagon on July 10 at UFC 264 to fight Dustin Poirier for the third time. Their last encounter took place at UFC 257. The fight ended with Dustin Poirier knocking out the Irishman in the second round.

Both fighters now enjoy a win over each other. The trilogy will settle the argument as to who is the better fighter among the two.

