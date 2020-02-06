Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone becomes first PPV in UFC history to make 1 million buys

Per Robert Iger, the Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone has become the first pay-per-view in the history of UFC to hit one million buys. This is the largest revenue ever garnered for a streaming PPV and it smashed the record of Logan Paul vs. KSI celebrity boxing match.

McGregor vs. Cerrone generated $70 million just in streaming revenue, as well as an $11 million live gate at the T-Mobile Arena, excluding revenue generated from television and streaming pay-per-view outside the U.S. that would hit around $20 million more. The promotion sold the PPV for the first time in countries like Australia and Canada along with the U.K. and Ireland.

The event saw the return of the great Conor McGregor and he put up a show for the fans by finishing Donald Cerrone in brutal fashion only 40 seconds into the fight. The event was much anticipated round the globe because of the immense popularity of the Irishman.

McGregor vs. Cerrone is the second largest PPV in the history of the UFC with the first spot being held by UFC 229 where McGregor fought arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title on 6th October 2018 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 229 did 2.4 million worldwide, about 1.9 million on television and 500,000 streaming.