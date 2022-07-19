Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz and 4 other trilogy fights UFC fans need to see

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz could very well be the best in the history of MMA. The pair put on incredible battles inside the octagon and were must-see television outside of it. With the series now at 1-1, it would be a terrible shame if fans never got to see a trilogy fight.

While McGregor and Diaz may be the most high-profile choice, there are several other rivalries in the UFC today that would also benefit from a third chapter. Whether it be to a series tied at 1-1 or a rivalry that just doesn't seem resolved quite yet, here are five trilogy fights UFC fans need to see:

#5. Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic (L) and Francis Ngannou (R) have a combined record of 37-7

Fans may not give former champion Stipe Miocic much of a chance in a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou, which is likely why this bout doesn’t receive more attention. However, that would be doing the potential heavyweight G.O.A.T. a disservice.

Miocic has been bulking up with a third fight against Ngannou in mind, and it remains to be seen how ‘The Predator’ will look when he comes back from his recent surgery. If Stipe is correct in his feeling that he lost the rematch largely due to a gap in size and power, a trilogy fight could prove to be very interesting.

The heavyweight division had somewhat of a resurgence as of late, with a number of fresh new contenders emerging. That being said, a trilogy bout between the current champion Ngannou and the former champion Miocic will always be an intriguing option.

#4. Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman (L) and Colby Covington (R) have a combined record of 37-4

It is rare for there to be much demand for a trilogy fight when one fighter leads the series 2-0. While it is too soon to run this one back right now, if Colby Covington were to put together a few wins, it’s not unthinkable that he might get a third fight with Kamaru Usman.

Usman won both of their two, but Covington did have his moments on each occasion. On top of that, with the possible exception of Khamzat Chimaev, most feel that ‘Chaos’ is still the second-best welterweight on the planet. No.1 vs. No.2 in any division is always an appealing option.

Usman and Covington have proven they can put on entertaining scraps. While Covington needs to take some steps to sell fans on the idea that a third bout could go differently, him doing so does seem plausible. While it likely won’t happen soon, it seems most fans would enjoy a trilogy fight between these two men.

#3. Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling (L) and Petr Yan (R) have a combined record of 37-6

Technically, this is another situation where one fighter holds a 2-0 advantage in the series. However, the first bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan seemed to be going very much in the Russian’s favor before he got himself disqualified. The rematch saw Sterling surprise many to earn a narrow decision victory.

This helps the chances of a trilogy fight between the men, as despite the results, it doesn’t feel as though Sterling is winning the rivalry as much as their series record would suggest. Therefore, it wouldn’t be too difficult for the UFC to put together a third fight. Fans would likely be torn as to who would emerge victorious.

Obviously, this fight will have to wait for now as Sterling looks set to defend his belt against T.J. Dillashaw next. However, all it would take is one big signature win for Yan and a trilogy bout could be on the table. It would certainly be interesting to see how this would play out in the UFC’s most exciting division.

#2. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes (L) and Valentina Shevchenko (R) have a combined record of 44-8

Most people believe that Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes are the two greatest female fighters in MMA history. While ’The Lioness’ may have won both their first two fights, the second result was highly controversial. Nunes’ recent loss could actually make Shevchenko the favorite in a trilogy fight.

Nunes is no longer a two-division champion after her shocking loss to Julianna Peña, although she will have a chance to get that one back in their upcoming rematch. Shevchenko, on the other hand, has not stumbled in the flyweight division, even if her most recent title defense was admittedly closer than most.

With both women just starting to appear human for the first time in several years, it does seem like a good idea to schedule their third fight before too long. Shevchenko will have a strong case to challenge whoever wins between Peña and Nunes, but a trilogy bout for the title would be truly special.

#1. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor (L) and Nate Diaz (R) have a combined record of 42-19

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may have the best rivalry in MMA history. The two unique characters are effortlessly entertaining when they go back-and-forth and have also proven they can put on unbelievable performances against one another. With the series tied at 1-1, it would be a real shame if fans never got a third chapter.

The first bout between this pair was a shocking one—Nate Diaz abruptly ended the tidal wave momentum that had been surrounding Conor McGregor by winning via rear-naked choke. After Diaz’s submission win, McGregor demanded an immediate rematch and got his wish, this time winning a tight decision victory.

Nate Diaz is clearly unhappy with his current situation in the UFC and may leave the organization before we can get the McGregor bout. Audiences hope that is not the case, as seeing McGregor and Diaz go at it a third time would be a dream come true for fight fans everywhere.

