Corey Anderson comments on his loss to Jan Blachowicz from UFC Fight Night 147

Corey Anderson (Image Courtesy: MMA Fighting)

In the main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night 147 in Rio Rancho, Corey Anderson suffered a lopsided knockout loss at the hands of Jan Blachowicz. Shortly afterward, the former took to his official Twitter handle in order to release a statement on his devastating loss.

Prior to his fight against Blachowicz at the UFC Fight Night 147 main event, Anderson had stunned rising light-heavyweight star Johnny Walker at UFC 244. And with Jon Jones watching on from Octagon side, 'Overtime' was determined to put on a show in Rio Rancho.

But that wasn't to be, as Blachowicz once again displayed his immense Polish power and knocked out Anderson in the first round of the fight. In response, the latter stated that it is back to the drawing board for him.

Here is what Anderson tweeted:

A great coach once told me "you have 5 minutes to sulk and then it's on to the next one!" We live and we learn. Back to the drawing board. I appreciate each and every fan and hater! A lose has never stopped me and it ain't stopping me now. See yall at the top! #ufc — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 16, 2020

What's next for Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz?

Having secured wins over the likes of Jacare Souza and Anderson, Blachowicz is in prime position to challenge for Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

As for Anderson, it remains to be seen how he bounces back from this defeat. If he does go back to the drawing board as he said he wants to, he could well return as a better and more prepared fighter.