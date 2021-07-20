Cory Sandhagen's 5 most memorable moments in the UFC

This weekend sees surging bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen face his biggest challenge to date as he squares off with former UFC bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw in the main event of UFC Vegas 32.

A battle for the 𝙏𝙊𝙋 seed between 2 exciting bantamweights 🍿



| #UFCVegas32 this S͟a͟t͟u͟r͟d͟a͟y͟ live on @ESPN & #ESPNPlus | pic.twitter.com/qy0JuWm1eF — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2021

Cory Sandhagen is not just one of the best bantamweights in the UFC; he’s also one of the most dangerous fighters on the roster, with some serious wins under his belt.

And if ‘The Sandman’ can add T.J. Dillashaw to his highlight reel this weekend, then it’s highly likely that his next trip to the octagon will be for a shot at the UFC bantamweight title.

With this in mind, here’s a look at Cory Sandhagen’s five most memorable moments in the UFC thus far.

#5. Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling – UFC 250

Cory Sandhagen's loss to Aljamain Sterling has made him a better fighter

It seems odd to start a list of a fighter’s memorable moments with a loss, but in the case of Cory Sandhagen, it’s impossible to look past his defeat at the hands of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 in June 2020.

Cory Sandhagen came into the fight as the UFC bantamweight division’s next big thing. He’d gone unbeaten in the octagon at 5-0 and had beaten a pair of hard-nosed veterans in the form of Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker.

The fight with Sterling was marketed as a de facto No. 1 contender’s match, and many fans were favoring Sandhagen – feeling he’d be able to stop Sterling’s takedowns and dominate him on the feet, probably leading to some kind of violent knockout.

However, when it came down to it, the fight was brutally one-sided – and not in Sandhagen’s favor. Sterling took ‘The Sandman’ down early in the first round and dominated proceedings from there, finally finishing Sandhagen with a rear-naked choke.

Respect! Cory Sandhagen tells Aljamain Sterling to go win that belt 🏆 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/4JiYOTDSBR — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 7, 2020

Not only was this Cory Sandhagen’s first loss in the UFC, but it was his first in MMA since 2017. It ensured that ‘The Sandman’ understood that despite being one of the best fighters in the world, he wasn’t invincible inside the octagon.

So what makes this loss so memorable for him? Essentially, it’s because, in the two fights that have followed, he’s looked better than ever – dismantling two of the toughest opponents of his entire career.

The old saying is, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” and that definitely fits when it comes to Cory Sandhagen. If anything, such a memorable loss is probably a driving factor for his achievements since.

