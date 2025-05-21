Could Charles Oliveira move to welterweight if Ilia Topuria beats him at UFC 317? Exploring the possibility

Charles Oliveira will have the opportunity to become a two-time lightweight champion when he faces former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 317.

The pay-per-view event will take place during International Fight Week on June 28 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Could Charles Oliveira move to welterweight if Ilia Topuria beats him at UFC 317?

It will be hard for Charles Oliveira to get back on title contention if he fails to defeat Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 next month. Oliveira will be 36 this October, placing himself between top contenders like Arman Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway, making his situation more tough in the lightweight division.

However, Oliveira has previously discussed a move to welterweight, because of the 155 pound landscape, where every top fighter was eyeing for a title opportunity. Following his close split decision loss to Tsarukyan at the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view card last year, the Brazilian spoke to MMA Fighting and expressed his desire for a 170 pound matchup with a notable name, saying:

''Why not take a fight that will lead us to money and history and legacy? We have to think about it and talk to the organization. Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Notably, Oliveira's coach Diego Lima spoke to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz prior to UFC 300 last year and suggested a welterweight showdown with Conor McGregor, who had his own welterweight bout against Michael Chandler scrapped at UFC 303.

However, Oliveira dismissed facing McGregor as his dominant unanimous decision win over Chandler at UFC 309 put 'Do Bronxs' back in title contention.

Aljamain Sterling backs Ilia Topuria to prevail over Charles Oliveira

In an episode of The Weekly Scraps podcast, Aljamain Sterling shared his prediction for the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 317.

According to Sterling, Topuria possesses ridiculous amount of power in his hands that may hurt Oliveira, saying:

''What is that power going to translate into at 155 and if he can touch Charles the way he hits everybody else, I think it’s a bad night and Ilia’s a two-division champion...I’m leaning towards Ilia. I think that’s smart money.''

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (10:03):

