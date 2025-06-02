Could Merab Dvalishvili win UFC gold at featherweight? Exploring the possibility

Merab Dvalishvili is gearing up to defend his bantamweight title for the second time at UFC 316 this Saturday. He faces flashy sniper, Sean O'Malley, in a rematch of their UFC 306 encounter, where 'The Machine' secured an unanimous decision. Another win over O'Malley could leave Dvalishvili in rare territory.

Besides Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong, both of whom have just one win since their previous losses, everyone else in the bantamweight top 10 has already lost to Dvalishvili, is coming off a loss, or ranked far too low. So, what about a featherweight move? And if so, would Dvalishvili succeed at 145 pounds?

Merab Dvalishvili's featherweight chances: An analysis

Merab Dvalishvili is a high-level mixed martial artist with two distinct physical advantages: cardio and strength. He quite possibly has the best gas tank in UFC history, which has allowed to completely overrun and drown opponents who are more skilled and well-rounded than he is.

He is relentless, having broken the great Georges St-Pierre's record for the most-ever takedowns in the UFC. Furthermore, he is physically strong by a significant margin when it comes to his fellow bantamweights. So, while he isn't the most skilled bantamweight, he is the most effective.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili outhustling Umar Nurmagomedov:

However, he isn't without his flaws. Dvalishvili is sloppy on the feet and very open to strikes. He's just able to overwhelm his opponent fairly quickly, but he has been hurt badly in fights. At featherweight, all of these factors would be under a new light. First, he would be at a massive physical disadvantage.

At just 5-foot-6 tall, Dvalishvili would be remarkably small at featherweight, and would be massively outgunned in terms of physical strength, which he relies on to bully opponents in wrestling sequences. Also, he has poor striking habits, like not moving his head off the center-line and not tucking his chin.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili nearly getting finished by Marlon Moraes:

Most importantly, to become a champion at featherweight, he would have to overcome the incredible Alexander Volkanovski. It's an unrealistic endeavor. The Australian is far too physically strong for an opponent who relies so heavily in outmuscling others in the clinch and wrestling phases of the fight.

If Islam Makhachev couldn't overpower him, there's a nonexistent chance that Dvalishvili will. Furthermore, Volkanovski has all-time great cardio himself, which Max Holloway, another cardio machine, can attest to. And on the feet, 'The Machine's' small stature, short hands, and defensive habits would be his undoing.

Volkanovski, an expert jabber and striker with long arms, would snipe him with near-comical ease. Success just wouldn't be in the cards for Dvalishvili at 145 pounds.

