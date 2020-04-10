Cris Cyborg calls out UFC over treatment of Tony Ferguson

Cris Cyborg draws a distinction between the cultures of UFC and Bellator

Cyborg speaks up once again about UFC's treatment of their fighters

Cris Cyborg

It is no secret that Cris Cyborg is enjoying her time in Bellator much more than her run with UFC. She has mentioned it time and again in several interviews.

She brought it up once again in the wake of UFC 249 cancellation by pointing out the promotion's treatment of one of their top fighters, Tony Ferguson.

Cyborg shows gratitude for Bellator over Twitter

After ESPN and their parent company Disney intervened with UFC proceedings and asked Dana White to stand down, the UFC President disclosed the news in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Turned out, he did not communicate with his fighters before going to the media with it, which became apparent in The Orange County Register's report on how Ferguson found out about it in the middle of an interview with them.

Cyborg took to Twitter about the matter, saying Ferguson should have known before the media, and it is things like these that make her glad about changing promotions.

I feel the biggest difference working with @BellatorMMA is the change in culture. @TonyFergusonXT deserved to find out before the media. — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) April 10, 2020

At this point, Cyborg's opinion does ring true, given how Ferguson not only accepted an interim title fight when he was originally slated to fight for the undisputed Lightweight belt, but he agreed to do so against the dangerous Justin Gaethje.

However, these are trying times, and in the interview with The OC Register, Ferguson shared that he wants to thank Dana White for trying his best. He would be training in the meanwhile, and try to put on some muscles, Ferguson said.