Cristiano Ronaldo or Jon Jones? When Michael B Jordan and Marcelo picked their warrior against Evil

Michael B Jordan chose the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as his partner to fight evil, after being asked by former Real Madrid left back Marcelo for his choice. When he asked Marcelo the same question, he chose Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcelo and Ronaldo spent nine years together at Real Madrid and were very close friends. Marcelo asserted that Ronaldo was strong and tall and that's why he would choose him. He said:

"I would chose my partner in crime Cristiano Ronaldo. He is tall, he is strong and he is a very good guy."

Check out Michael B Jordan's and Marcelo's comments below:

Jones is regarded by many as the baddest man on the planet. The 37-year-old made his last octagon appearance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and won the fight via knockout.

Jones is now in talks with the UFC for defending his title against the interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones takes a dig at Tom Aspinall for promoting him in the UK

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall have been going back and forth for over a year now. Aspinall wants to fight Jones and become the undisputed champion but the 37-year-old has dismissed the idea of fighting the Englishman many times.

Jones originally wanted to fight Alex Pereira but the Brazilian ended up losing his title at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev.

Jones is currently filming a reality TV show in Thailand. The American was surprised at the number of fans from the UK who had come to attend his seminar. He wrote:

''Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history. Half the crowd flew in from the UK -- How wild is that?! Massive shout out to my guy Tom [Aspinall] for all the free promo... Couldn't have done it without you. Seriously though, I'm beyond grateful for this brand new UK following. You guys showed up with so much love and energy."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

