Cristiano Ronaldo rocked $1.3 Million watch to sit amongst royalty for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the numerous notable figures present at the historic crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The bout resulted in a highly competitive split decision victory for 'The Gypsy King,' concluding with an incredibly close call. The judges' scorecards revealed a tense outcome, as two judges leaned toward Fury with scores of 95-94 and 96-93, while one judge gave 'The Predator' a 95-94 score.

The 2023 Riyadh Season featured the much-anticipated Fury vs. Ngannou bout, drawing the attention of the global entertainment industry. Among the notable attendees was Cristiano Ronaldo, a football icon known to people around the world. Ronaldo's exceptional achievements and influence make him a revered figure, admired as a role model by many. Interestingly, Ronaldo shares a passion for finely crafted, luxurious timepieces.

Recently, the Instagram page Celebrity Watch Spotter made headlines when it unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo sporting a dazzling Jacob & Co. timepiece during last Saturday's fight night.

The exquisite watch is not just an accessory; it's a horological masterpiece called the 'White Gold Twin Turbo Furious Twin Triple Axis Tourbillon Factory Set,' adorned with a jaw-dropping 344 baguette-cut white diamonds. With only 18 pieces ever crafted, it's no surprise that this gem is valued at over $1.3 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo was instrumental in making Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou an official fight

The combat sports community has been full of admiration for Francis Ngannou's outstanding fight against Tyson Fury. However, there's an intriguing and relatively unknown aspect to how this fight materialized. Ngannou attributed his lucrative eight-figure deal to take on the WBC heavyweight champion to a serendipitous encounter with soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the year.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, who parted ways with the organization, had the chance to spend time with Ronaldo during a visit to Saudi Arabia. The meeting with the football superstar played a pivotal role in connecting Ngannou with key officials in the United Kingdom.

When discussing the footballer's influence on the Fury fight's realization, 'The Predator' shared the story on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in July:

"Yes, that's where it [the talks of the fight] started in that moment."

