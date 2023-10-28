Unlocking Riyadh Season: A closer look at Saudi Arabia’s spectacular winter festival, where Fury vs. Ngannou is just the beginning

The 2023 edition of Riyadh Season has arrived, and it plays host to the highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The bout has drawn the attention of the entire entertainment world, with numerous celebrities turning up to the event.

But what exactly is the festival? In simple terms, it is a sports and entertainment festival sponsored by the Saudi government. While this year's event features the blockbuster clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, there have been other installments of the festival.

The 2022 edition culminated with an all-star football game that was part of the Riyadh Season Cup, which featured Paris Saint-German facing Riyadh XI, an all-star team consisting of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. The game drew significant attention for hosting what many believed to be the final duel between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been fundamental to this year's edition of Riyadh Season, as he took part in the promotional efforts for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout. He will also be in attendance for the fight, along with countless other celebrities who hope to see a historic result.

This year's edition will also play host to WWE Crown Jewel and represents the Saudi government's continued expansion into the mainstream sports world. This marks the first step in what the Saudi government hopes to be a long stretch of successful sports and entertainment events that capture the world's attention.