Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, and more: List of celebrities attending Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is hours away from his blockbuster bout with Tyson Fury. The two men represent the peak of heavyweight success in their respective sport, with Ngannou being a former UFC heavyweight champion in MMA and Fury reigning as the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion in boxing.

The matchup, which many didn't believe would take place after Ngannou's stunning exit from the UFC, came to fruition after the Cameroonian phenom signed a historic contract with the PFL, which permitted his pursuit of boxing matches. Now, the two will compete for the WBC Commemorative Riyadh Championship.

The bout has taken on a life of its own, having attracted some of the most prominent celebrities across the globe, many of whom will be in attendance for the fight. Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson will, of course, be in attendance, as he will corner Francis Ngannou.

Bollywood star, Salman Khan, is also expected to be in attendance due to his collaboration with Riyadh Season. All-time great footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has met Francis Ngannou before, will also be in attendance, and even took part in the bout's promotional efforts.

His namesake and fellow football legend, Ronaldo Nazário, will also be in attendance. Meanwhile, fellow former UFC champion Conor McGregor also revealed that he will be in the audience rooting for Ngannou. Other stars who will be in attendance include superstar rapper Eminem.

Several boxing icons will be in attendance as well, like Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, and Evander Holyfield. Even WWE's Undertaker, who is a noted fight fan himself, will be present.

Francis Ngannou's last win

By the time Francis Ngannou steps into the ring to face Tyson Fury, it will be nearly two years since he last took part in a bout. The Cameroonian knockout artist last fought at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022, when he defeated then interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane to defend and unify the titles.

It marks Ngannou's last win, as he subsequently departed the UFC and took the time to recover from ligament damage he had suffered in his knee. Whether ring rust will be a factor in his performance against Fury remains to be seen.