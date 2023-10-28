Francis Ngannou almost misses Eminem even as his security points at him ahead of super fight in Riyadh

Francis Ngannou is clearly locked in ahead of his super fight with Tyson Fury.

It seemed like almost anything that was not 'The Gypsy King' could not catch his attention, as 'The Predator' had to do a double take to notice he was walking past one of the most successful rappers of all time.

Ngannou likely would have continued to walk past the American music star had his coach, Dewey Cooper, not gotten his attention. Cooper, in a video posted to Twitter by Boxing on TNT Sports, appeared to say:

"Em! That's Eminem!"

While his security pointed out Eminem to him, Francis Ngannou still appeared oblivious until he took a second look. As soon as he recognized who was in front of him, Ngannou's expression hilariously changed.

The caption also mentions former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who appeared to shake Eminem's hand just as Ngannou approached.

Can Francis Ngannou beat Tyson Fury?

The highly anticipated historic boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury is finally happening in less than 24 hours.

For the first time, the two heavyweight champions of boxing and MMA will face each other to determine who will win the 'Battle of the Baddest.' Despite Ngannou's boxing-heavy approach in the cage and well-documented knockout power, he enters the contest as a massive underdog.

While many pundits recognize Ngannou's puncher's chance, Fury did survive three fights with Deontay Wilder, who is arguably the hardest one-hit puncher in boxing history. Through nearly 30 rounds with Wilder, Fury got knocked down three times but never got knocked out.

To prepare for a fight against ESPN's sixth-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Ngannou worked with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who will be in his corner on Saturday. Tyson predicted a knockout victory for Ngannou.

The Fury vs Ngannou pay-per-view event will begin on Saturday, October 28 at 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.