John Cena's potential retirement angle blends perfectly with Solo Sikoa feud, says WWE legend (Exclusive)

Every professional wrestler has to hang up their boots someday, and in recent times, John Cena has hinted that he might not have a long time left in the ring. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell opened up about The Cenation Leader's ongoing program with Solo Sikoa and how it tied well with the veteran star's in-ring future in the Stamford-based promotion.

Solo Sikoa has emerged as one of WWE's most ruthless superstars, quickly rising up the ranks courtesy of his association with Roman Reigns and a string of high-profile victories. Sikoa, however, will have arguably the biggest match of his career against John Cena at Crown Jewel, and the booking of the feud thus far has impressed Dutch Mantell.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the former manager broke down the angle and said that he was trying to get sympathy toward Cena as Solo Sikoa is out to end the 16-time World Champion's career.

"That's just going along with the story. I mean, that's what I would suggest, they might say 'Shut up! you don't know what you're talking about.' But, it might work. If, but, John is telling that story because and that wasn't his acting, I think he really, seriously, believes that, you know, he said, 'I can't really do this anymore.' I mean, you're not completely blind to your abilities when you get older. You just can't do it...Well, I can't do it. Hell, I couldn't do it 30 years ago," Mantell said. [26:02 - 26:44]

Cena's performance on this week's SmackDown caught Dutch's eye as he felt that the 16-time World Champion had succeeded in making his story with Solo believable for the TV audience.

Mantell continued:

"But John Cena, as you said, turned in an incredible performance. I think the people felt it in the heart, and he's got a lot of hardcore fans out there, and once you tell that story from the heart that you said is believable, incredible, you've kind of got him. But if you do something that's not wild and way out there, the people will come to you. They will buy that." [26:59 - 27:28]

Solo Sikoa sent a major statement to John Cena ahead of Crown Jewel

John Cena showed incredible passion as he cut a typically great promo on SmackDown, reminiscing about his career while also doubting his current abilities.

Paul Heyman showed up and also recalled the days when a young John Cena broke through the ranks on SmackDown. Heyman sounded confident that Cena stood no chance against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, continuing with his mind games before a highly-awaited clash.

Sikoa eventually appeared and attacked Cena from the back, laying out the Hollywood star with the Samoan Spike.

Given Solo's meteoric rise, he walks into the Saudi Arabia show as the favorite to beat one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever.

