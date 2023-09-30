"CTE already getting to em" - Bryce Mitchell raises fans' eyebrows as he proposes changes to the English dictionary

Bryce Mitchell is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising featherweights in the UFC. While the 28-year-old Arkansas native is often praised for his impressive skillset, he is also well-known for his outspoken and unfiltered nature.

Mitchell is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 last weekend. Just a few days after his victory, 'Thug Nasty' sent MMA fans into a frenzy by suggesting a significant change to the English language dictionary.

Bryce Mitchell recently responded to a tweet asking X users to share their most unpopular opinions on mixed martial arts. He quote-tweeted the post and claimed:

"Fight should be spelled Fite."

For a fighter known to express his opinions without reservation, such suggestions are quite on brand for the No.10-ranked featherweight contender.

However, fans were left baffled by his statement and soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reactions. One fan speculated that Mitchell may be suffering from symptoms of CTE and wrote:

"CTE already getting to em' at a young age."

Another fan referenced his well-known belief in the flat-earth theory and joked:

"The world should be spelt FLAT."

One user wrote:

"This ain't it Bryce."

Bryce Mitchell leaves Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith in splits after claiming gravity isn't real

Being no stranger to stirring up controversy by voicing his outlandish takes on various topics, one of Mitchell's most steadfast beliefs is that the earth is flat and the ellipsoid shape of our blue planet, as accepted by the consensus, is a lie peddled by agencies with nefarious intentions.

Recently, Mitchell humored Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith with another of his core beliefs. 'Thug Nasty' told the MMA stars that he doesn't consider gravity to be real and backed his claims with the "no-evidence" argument.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bryce Mitchell argued with Bisping about the existence of a supernatural higher power. After 'The Count' countered Mitchell's claims by asking for evidence of god, 'Thug Nasty' retorted by asking for evidence of gravity:

"Let me tell you something right now, Bisping. Gravity ain't real! You wanna tell me you don't believe in God because there's no evidence, give me the proof of gravity! You know why things drop to the ground? Because of density, brother."

