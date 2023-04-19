Francis Ngannou's UFC departure caused a stir as many had mixed feelings on whether he made the right choice, but fellow heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has backed his former opponent's decision to leave the promotion.

'Razor' is currently riding an impressive three-fight win streak as he surges up the division and within touching distance of his first-ever shot at UFC gold. The powerhouse will come face-to-face with Sergei Pavlovich as they headline the Fight Night card this weekend, as he hopes a win will give him his title chance.

While discussing the recent events surrounding Francis Ngannou, heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes sided with the former champion believing he made the right decision.

"No, I do believe he only needs to have one fight where he earns like five million for it to be a win for him. That can happen between now and the next four years. I believe it'll happen, so I don't think it was a mistake."

Blaydes has shared the octagon with the devastating power of Francis Ngannou on two separate occasions during his stint in the UFC, with both of the matchups going 'The Predator's way.

Both times the pair have met, the Cameroonian has walked away with TKO victories and is one of just two men to have ever beaten the NJCAA wrestler throughout his career.

Check out what Curtis Blaydes had to say regarding Francis Ngannou's situation in the video below.

Francis Ngannou's next fight: Who is the most likely opponent for 'The Predator' in his boxing debut?

Since leaving the UFC, it seemed Francis Ngannou had it all planned out but news has gone stale on his next career move. Despite being uncertain on who's next, Eddie Hearn recently provided a huge update for a potential future bout.

The heavy-hitting African initially had his sights set on a crossover super-fight with Tyson Fury, but since that fight started losing traction, two different potential opponents have joined the conversation.

Both Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder proposed a two-fight deal to Ngannou, attempting to entice him with a deal that would see one fight take place in the boxing ring and the other in the MMA cage.

After speaking with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn discussed a possible Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua clash and detailed a time he sat down and had a meal with the former UFC star.

