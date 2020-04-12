Dan Hardy open to a return to the UFC; names fighters he would like to face

Dan Hardy has hinted towards another potential return to the Octagon.

Could we witness the return of 'The Outlaw' at some point down the line?

Dan Hardy

It has been over two years since we saw Dan Hardy compete inside the Octagon, however, in a recently posted video on Instagram, the current UFC commentator hinted a potential return and also namedropped the two opponents he would like to face.

Dan Hardy open to UFC return

Dan Hardy last competed in the UFC back in September of 2012, however, the following year, he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and eventually had to step away from the sport of mixed martial arts.

While currently being in quarantine due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic around the world, Hardy has now teased the possibility of a return to the Octagon at some point down the road.

'The Outlaw' took to his official Instagram and sent out the following message, claiming that he is open to a potential fight against Anthony Pettis or Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, likely in the UFC Lightweight Division.

Here is what Hardy posted:

Dan Hardy currently works as a commentator for the UFC, and being a former Welterweight Title challenger, 'The Outlaw' sure is one of the biggest fan-favorite fighters of all time. However, as of now, a return for Hardy could very possibly be unlikely, given the condition that forced him to pull out of UFC on Fox 7 in 2013, as he never got to return to the Octagon ever since.