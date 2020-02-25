Dan Hooker believes that his win over Paul Felder at UFC Auckland wasn't controversial

Dan Hooker

At the recently concluded UFC Auckland event, Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker defeated Paul Felder via a controversial split decision following a five-round back-and-forth classic between two of the Lightweight Division's absolute best.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Show, Hooker stated that he feels he won four out of the five rounds in the main event fight against Felder and thought that he was the clear winner of the bout.

Dan Hooker believes he won the Paul Felder fight

Despite being criticized for his historic win over Felder in the main event of UFC Auckland, Hooker remained confident in his victory, as he recently told Ariel that he didn't feel the decision was controversial in any manner.

Additionally, Hooker also stated that he felt that he had won the first, second, third, and fifth rounds of the fight and thought that the eventual decision was pretty clear, as well.

“I thought I won the first, second, third and the fifth round... I thought it was pretty clear.”



After rewatching the Felder fight "a few times," @danthehangman doesn't feel his decision win was controversial (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/3CGD3t5ro4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 24, 2020

What's next for Dan Hooker?

With a win over a highly-ranked Lightweight in the form of Felder, Hooker is now likely to set his eyes on a higher-ranked fighter from the 155-pound division. By marking a historic win in his hometown of Auckland, we can certainly expect 'The Hangman' to make his return to the Octagon in 2020 once again.