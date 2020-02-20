Dan Hooker reveals the fight he wants once he goes through Paul Felder

Dan Hooker

In the first ever main event of his UFC career, Dan Hooker is looking to crack his way into the star-studded list of top Lightweight contenders.

Coming Saturday, the 30-year-old Kiwi faces 'The Irish Dragon' at UFC Fight Night 168 in his home country New Zealand. However, Hooker has his eyes set on another contest which has been on his mind for a while now.

Dan Hooker names the fight that matters

Talking to MMA Junkie, Hooker shared the one fight which will be worth all the effort it took to make his way into the top five of the Lightweight ranking - it is the bout against Justin Gaethje.

"Yeah, coming into the top five, on a three-fight win streak, will present some pretty incredible opportunities. That Gaethje fight, bro. That Gaethje fight, that’s the one that, when you mention it to fight fans, when you mention it in discussions, it’s the one that makes the hair on your arms stand up. He’s an incredible finisher; I’m an incredible finisher. That fight packs out and sells out any arena in any kind of a world that you put it on."

The last time Hooker was in the Octagon was at UFC 243, where he put up quite a show and picked up a decision win over Al Iaquinta. Before that, he put James Vick down with a first-round knockout.

This time, he has two more rounds than usual to prove his mettle in what would be the hardest fight so far that he has been in, Hooker himself admits. He believes they will go all the way before someone's hand is up in the air.

"Five rounds, I’m looking for a tough fight, I’m looking for the hardest fight I’ve ever been in. I feel like we’re going to be throwing leather for 25 minutes, and I cannot wait."