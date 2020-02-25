Dan Hooker wants to face either Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier for his next UFC fight

Dan Hooker

Following his split decision win over Paul Felder at the recently concluded UFC Auckland event, Dan Hooker has his sights set on a higher-ranked opponent. While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, 'The Hangman' revealed which two fighters he'd like to face next.

Dan Hooker wants either Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier

Hooker told Helwani that for his next fight he would like to step into the Octagon against either Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje

Having beaten Felder in a close battle, Hooker feels that he is ready to take on bigger challenges - and to that end, Gaethje or Poirier would fit the bill perfectly.

What's next for Dan Hooker?

Hooker's win over Felder has made the whole MMA community sit up and take notice of the Kiwi. It is safe to say that we can expect a lot more of 'The Hangman' in the Octagon during the remainder of 2020.

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

With Poirier also set for a return to the UFC for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, a fight between 'The Diamond' and 'The Hangman' would definitely make a lot of sense. At the same time, a bout against Gaethje would also be one to watch out for.