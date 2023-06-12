The UFC has long been criticized for its pay structure by both fighters and fans. But that criticism has changed to the PFL after seeing the disclosed purses of their most recent event. Although it remains an issue for most, supporters now defend the UFC over the opposition after seeing the PFL 4 disclosed purses.

The Professional Fighters League is relatively new compared to other organizations but has already gotten the support of many big names throughout the entertainment industry. Jake Paul is a recent addition to their team and is pushing for the company to become big enough to contend with the best of them.

In a post released on social media, PFL 4 payouts featuring former UFC stars and even a current champion of their promotion were released, and fans were less than impressed with the outcome.

A handful of supporters were disgusted with some of the numbers and made their feelings clear, insinuating that the UFC pays its fighters much more despite receiving more backlash from fans:

Others discredited the promotion for paying their athletes such a low amount, with most comments supporting UFC alum Impa Kasanganay.

Though everything pointed towards the fighters league being 'for the athletes' following details of their Francis Ngannou contract leaked, this shows there is still a long way to go before athlete pay is where fans want it to be.

Is Francis Ngannou's PFL contract better than his old UFC deal?

Despite the controversy surrounding the PFL, it seems Francis Ngannou has gotten himself the deal of a lifetime that benefits himself and those he competes against.

Alongside being named minority equity owner and chairman of PFL Africa, 'The Predator' would sign a deal with the company that would place a huge target on his back for those in his division.

According to reports, whoever steps in against Francis Ngannou during his days in the SmartCage will get a minimum $1 million payout. While the money is groundbreaking for the sport, a win over the former UFC champion could be a bigger deal for any athlete.

