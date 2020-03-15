Dana White confirms change of location for UFC London

Dana White has revealed the fights will continue, albeit in new destinations amid the coronavirus outbreak

In the aftermath of tonight's UFC Brasilia event, UFC President Dana White was in conversation with SportsCenter and revealed the upcoming UFC London event - scheduled for next weekend - will undergo a change of location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC London to undergo location change

While speaking to SportsCenter, White confirmed that next week's UFC London will be shifted from The O2 Arena due to newly imposed travel restrictions in London, as the promotion is currently working on finding a new venue for the event, most likely to be in the United States.

Due to newly-implemented travel restrictions, @danawhite announces #UFCLondon will move to a “new venue, likely in the United States.” (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/gaJPm4c20d — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 15, 2020

In addition, the UFC has also released a statement on the change of location for UFC London, as the organisation are looking for all available options and the additional details regarding the change of location is set to be announced in a few days' time.

… The organization is looking at the available options, including in the United States. Additional details will be announced in coming days. O2 ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase. UFC looks forward to returning to London at the earliest opportunity." — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 15, 2020

When is UFC London scheduled for?

UFC London is scheduled for 22nd March, 2020 and the event was originally scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena. The card will be headlined by an intriguing bout between UFC Welterweight sensation Leon Edwards and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The card will also feature the likes of Nicolas Dalby, Danny Roberts and Kevin Holland among other notable names. As of now, it remains to be seen where the new location for UFC London will be, though updates are expected this coming week.