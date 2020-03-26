Dana White confirms Francis Ngannou might fight at UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Ngannou himself acknowledged that he may be fighting on April 18

He revealed that the UFC made him undergo a coronavirus test to check if he was fit to compete anytime soon

Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou recently got tested for COVID-19 by the UFC and is now hoping to return to action at UFC 249.

Ngannou was supposed to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN 8 in Columbus, Ohio but the card was unfortunately canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which led to all sporting events in the United States being canceled for the time being.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Ngannou revealed that the UFC made him undergo a coronavirus test to check if he was fit to compete anytime soon.

“I got tested. They got me tested for COVID-19. I guess they tested all the fighters, too, which is kind of like a positive thing. Make you feel a little bit safe to get along with those people.” (H/T MMAWeekly)

While nothing is confirmed as of now, it remains a high possibility that we may see the heavyweight knockout artist compete at the UFC 249 card headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

ESPN journalist Bret Okamoto took to Twitter to announce that UFC president Dana White is looking to make the pay-per-view one of the "baddest cards" in UFC history. In a video posted by Okamoto, White is seen telling him that Ngannou is indeed being considered for UFC 249.

Latest on UFC 249, from Dana White (@danawhite) who was in the war room today with his matchmakers. Anticipating changes, looking at some (big) options to fill it out. pic.twitter.com/SJSIWgvGmp — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 25, 2020

Ngannou himself acknowledged that he may be fighting on April 18 and is now waiting to see if things pan out smoothly and the PPV goes as planned. Speaking about a possible opponent, Ngannou said he believes he will fight Rozenstruik who in all probability has also been tested for the coronavirus by the promotion.

“There’s a chance that I can be fighting on that card. But you know they have to settle everything down. For now, it seems like they have a location but they still have to double check and see how they can handle this event safely for people. I think it’s still the same opponent. I assume he got tested as well. If he’s well, yeah, I think that’s still the plan.”