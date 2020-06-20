Dana White hits out at people criticizing Jose Aldo vs Petr Yan ahead of UFC 251

Jose Aldo and Petr Yan are all set to fight at UFC 251 for the vacant UFC bantamweight title.

Dana White says those who do not like the match can not watch the fight.

Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan fight for the UFC bantamweight title has come under a lot of criticism. The match is set to take place after Henry Cejudo decided to retire and the bantamweight division was left championless. Dana White, however, seems to be happy with the match up the company has managed to put together.

The primary reason why the match was being criticized was because there were several other contenders who held better records than both the fighters and Aldo was on a two-fight losing streak. Dana White said that Aldo shouldn't have lost the fight against Moraes and that he was already confirmed to face Cejudo next.

“I’ve pretty much said a million times how I feel about that (fight with Moraes). A lot of people felt he won the fight. Jose Aldo’s one of the toughest (fighters). That’s the kid that Cejudo wanted. He was next in line for the title shot, how do we go back now and tell him Cejudo retired, so you don’t get the fight?”

Dana White went on to say that those who had a problem with the match could simply choose not to watch the fight. Dana White said that Aldo had done way more than enough to warrant a match against Yan and anyone who thought Aldo didn't deserve a second title shot was wrong.

“If people disagree with that fight, you know my point of view on that, don’t watch it. Don’t watch the fight if you don’t like it. Aldo’s been around forever, the guy’s a warrior, and to say Aldo doesn’t deserve anything is ridiculous."

Dana White says Aldo winning the title would prove everyone wrong

Dana White even said that if Aldo were to win the UFC title, it would be huge for everyone. He also added that if Aldo did win, it prove everyone wrong.

"It’s huge,” Dana White said of Aldo winning a second belt. “I guess everybody would be wrong then, wouldn’t they, that he didn’t deserve the title shot. If he goes in (against Yan) and he gets absolutely dominated and its a one-sided fight and Aldo gets destroyed then they were right and we were wrong. You know, it happens.”

