Dana White names three UFC fighters he believes will be future pay-per-view stars 

FC president Dana White has tipped Rose Namajunas, Brian Ortega and Kamaru Usman as the fighters who could become big stars in the UFC.

In a recent interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White was asked about fighters who he believes could become big pay-per-view draws for the promotion.

Speaking about Namajunas and Ortega, the UFC president said:

"Rose [Namajunas] became a big star in that last fight. People loved her already, she went, she looked impressive. If Rose could go on a run and you know, hold the belt for a couple of years, I think Rose could be a big pay-per-view star. A kid like Brian Ortega could be a big star."

Dana White also said Kamaru Usman would become a big PPV star:

"People are gonna laugh at this one because everybody wants to hate on this guy for some f-----g reason. Kamaru Usman will become a big pay-per-view star if he keeps winning and the way that he's been winning."

There is currently no update on Namajunas' next fight, but Ortega is currently filming the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter and will soon fight featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski for the featherweight belt.

Rumors have Usman facing Colby Covington in a rematch for the former's next title defense.

You can watch the full interview below:

Dana White blasts Paulo Costa over pay-issues

UFC fighter Paulo Costa has repeatedly asked for higher remuneration for his next fight. The No.2-ranked middleweight wrote on Twitter:

"UFC needs to pay me as a main fighter to have fighting in main events. Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business."

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

Costa even quoted the minimum amount he would need to fight in the octagon again:

Less than 350k is joke — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

Dana White has predictably blasted the middleweight for his demands, saying:

"You're not a f-----g YouTuber. You are a fighter and this is what you do for a living...You are in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance...You either wanna fight or you don't wanna fight. If you don't wanna fight , you can hang out and do whatever you want. When you're ready, you let me know."

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh