Dana White News: Brock Lesnar signs various deals, could impact UFC future

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar pictured with UFC President Dana White

What's the story?

Dana White received some less than thrilling news in regard to Brock Lesnar. The news could very well impact the upcoming future between UFC and Brock Lesnar, respectively.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is currently the WWE Universal Champion and is signed to the WWE under a multi-year contract. Additionally, Brock can also make appearances for Dana White's UFC under the terms of his WWE contract. Brock Lesnar last fought for the UFC at "UFC 200" by defeating Mark Hunt, a decision that was eventually overturned to a "No Content". Lesnar was under investigation for failing an Anti-Doping policy violation. Lesnar tested positive for the drug hydroxy-clomiphene, which was revealed days earlier as one of the substances responsible for Jon Jones' test failure. Lesnar was suspended on December 15th, 2017 for a year, retroactive back to the date of July 6th, 2017.

Since that time, Brock Lesnar has been in on/off negotiations with Dana White. These negotiations led to Brock Lesnar making an appearance at "UFC 226" following the main event between Daniel Cormier and UFC Champion Stipe Miocic, which Cormier won the fight and the title by knockout. After the fight, Brock Lesnar stormed the cage and challenged Cormier to a future fight.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Ringside News (http://www.ringsidenews.com/2018/12/07/dana-white-says-told-brock-lesnar-signed-bunch-wwe-deals/). During a recent press conference, Dana White was questioned about Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC. Dana would reply:

“One of the guys I met with yesterday during PR told me that he had heard Brock Lesnar just signed a bunch of WWE deals.”

Dana's focus is not on Brock Lesnar at this point in time, but reiterated that if needed, he would call Lesnar and negotiate a deal. This would make for a very interesting situation between the WWE and UFC if Lesnar were to make a sudden return back to UFC, especially as the companies' reigning WWE Universal Champion.

What's next?

The next UFC event is taking place tonight at 10 pm (EST). "UFC 231" will feature a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.

Brock Lesnar is most likely to be making his return to the WWE in January for the Royal Rumble and would be defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

