×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dana White News: Brock Lesnar signs various deals, could impact UFC future

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
55   //    08 Dec 2018, 11:00 IST

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar pictured with UFC President Dana White
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar pictured with UFC President Dana White

What's the story?

Dana White received some less than thrilling news in regard to Brock Lesnar. The news could very well impact the upcoming future between UFC and Brock Lesnar, respectively.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is currently the WWE Universal Champion and is signed to the WWE under a multi-year contract. Additionally, Brock can also make appearances for Dana White's UFC under the terms of his WWE contract. Brock Lesnar last fought for the UFC at "UFC 200" by defeating Mark Hunt, a decision that was eventually overturned to a "No Content". Lesnar was under investigation for failing an Anti-Doping policy violation. Lesnar tested positive for the drug hydroxy-clomiphene, which was revealed days earlier as one of the substances responsible for Jon Jones' test failure. Lesnar was suspended on December 15th, 2017 for a year, retroactive back to the date of July 6th, 2017.

Since that time, Brock Lesnar has been in on/off negotiations with Dana White. These negotiations led to Brock Lesnar making an appearance at "UFC 226" following the main event between Daniel Cormier and UFC Champion Stipe Miocic, which Cormier won the fight and the title by knockout. After the fight, Brock Lesnar stormed the cage and challenged Cormier to a future fight.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Ringside News (http://www.ringsidenews.com/2018/12/07/dana-white-says-told-brock-lesnar-signed-bunch-wwe-deals/). During a recent press conference, Dana White was questioned about Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC. Dana would reply:

“One of the guys I met with yesterday during PR told me that he had heard Brock Lesnar just signed a bunch of WWE deals.”

Dana's focus is not on Brock Lesnar at this point in time, but reiterated that if needed, he would call Lesnar and negotiate a deal. This would make for a very interesting situation between the WWE and UFC if Lesnar were to make a sudden return back to UFC, especially as the companies' reigning WWE Universal Champion.

If you use the quotes in this article credit Ringside News

What's next?

The next UFC event is taking place tonight at 10 pm (EST). "UFC 231" will feature a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.

Brock Lesnar is most likely to be making his return to the WWE in January for the Royal Rumble and would be defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Brock Lesnar Dana White WWE Network UFC Champions UFC Fighters
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Dana White vs Vince McMahon: Who’s the better promoter?
RELATED STORY
Khabib Nurmagomedov News: UFC President Dana White names...
RELATED STORY
Dana White News: UFC President dismisses Josh Thomson's...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White takes another dig at Welterweight...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Brock Lesnar won't appear on UFC 230
RELATED STORY
5 best Brock Lesnar UFC fights
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White says Brock Lesnar could be at...
RELATED STORY
Dana White News: Dana White opens up and defends UFC...
RELATED STORY
Dana White News: Dana White wants Jones vs Cormier 3;...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White not too keen on booking another Nate...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us