Dana White News: Dana White opens up and defends UFC after McGregor-Khabib post-fight brawl

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

What's the story?

Dana White opened up on his feelings about the fall-out of the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor post-fight brawl.

While the UFC has been accused of having profited from the incident on a massive scale, White shot back at the people saying so. He had a choice mesage about what UFC was going through and the possible problems that UFC would now face in the very near future.

Thanks to The Sun for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov met in the Octagon after months of hype and buildup. The two had been at each other throats throughout, with McGregor even throwing a metal dolly at Khabib's bus and injuring two other UFC fighters.

While there were legal problems following that incident, it was nothing to what happened after McGregor tapped out to Khabib at UFC 229. Pandemonium broke loose when Khabib jumped over the Octagon cage and attacked McGregor's cornermen.

At the same time, McGregor engaged in a brawl with two fighters from Khabib's team. The resultant fall-out was tremendous and brawls broke out throughout the world among McGregor and Khabib fans, with each side championing their own fighters.

However, some have claimed that UFC profited from the incident, as the interest the brawl garnered saw many more fans heading their way.

The heart of the matter

Dana White made his opinion clear when he addressed comments that the brawl had been good for business. He pointed out that they had to go up in front of the Nevada Athletic Commission in December, where fines and suspensions would be laid down.

"It's really not good for business when things like that happen, we don't need that type of stuff to sell a fight."

He went on to say UFC and White himself, would be under the microscope for the promotion of the fight.

He ended by saying, that there was very little here that was in his hands, and once again emphasised that this was not heloing the biusiness in the long run.

What's next?

Dana White may be adamant about his position on the matter, however, the interest in Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight has never been so high.

It is expected that Nurmagomedov will face Tony Ferguson next -- that is if he is not suspended for a long time.