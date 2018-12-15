Dana White News: Former boxer advices UFC President against taking up fight with Oscar De La Hoya

Shane Mosley

What's the story?

Former four division world champion, 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, recently appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports, where the boxing legend warned the president of the UFC, Dana White, against signing up for a fight with Oscar De La Hoya. Shane Mosley himself has been the man to beat De La Hoya, not just once, but twice during his lustrous boxing career, and he sure does not deny that Oscar can still throw a punch.

In case you didn't know..

Shane Mosley is an American former professional boxer, heavily decorated with multiple world titles such as the IBF, WBA (Super) and WBC and WBA (Super) lightweight and welterweight boxing championships. He also was the Ring Magazine light middleweight champion and a former lineal champion at both the welterweight and light middleweight divisions.

Mosley has had immense experience within the boxing ring with famous victories against the likes of top caliber boxers such as Antonio Margarito, Fernando Vargas, Oscar De La Hoya, and Winky Wright. He is also popularly known for his contest against the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr., a fight that lost him the lineal welterweight title. On August 16th, 2017, Shane Mosley announced his retirement from the sweet science of boxing after a momentous 24-year career in the sport.

In a fight between @OscarDeLaHoya and @danawhite, who you got?



On air today with @lthomasnews, the Golden Boy challenged the UFC president to a fight next May.#TLTS pic.twitter.com/qvQPOQR3Iv — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 13, 2018

The heart of the matter

Former American boxer and Golden Boy Promotions founder, Oscar De La Hoya, was recently seen having a fallout with combat sports promoter and president of the UFC, Dana White. The pair took their bitter rivalry to social media forums, expressing their disagreement in each other's organizational affairs. During a recent interview on The Luke Thomas Show, De La Hoya said that he would like to take Dana White on in a three-round boxing match, possibly on the undercard of a major boxing event.

Shane Mosley was seemingly aware of the heat between the two giant promoters and decided to weigh in on the situation during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. Cautioning Dana White in the process, he said:

"Don't take the challenge," Mosley joked at the Smash Global MMA party in L.A. ... "I wouldn't do that. That wouldn't be a smart move."

What's next?

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya seem to have issues that have forced them to engage in verbal assaults with each other. The UFC holds a majority stake in the mixed martial arts arena, and this seems to be a case of botheration for Golden Boy Promotions, with their recent venture into MMA related promotional activities.

Do you think Dana White would take Shane Mosley's advice seriously and stick to his forte of promoting the fight game? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

