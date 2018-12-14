Dana White News: Oscar De La Hoya Challenges Dana White For A Three-Round Altercation In The Ring

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 27 // 14 Dec 2018, 15:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Oscar De La Hoya (left) and Dana White (right)

What's the story?

Major league combat sports promoters, Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya, seem to have unfinished business that may just come to an end in the boxing ring.

In an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM, De La Hoya showed no hesitation in calling out the president of the UFC, Dana White, to a three-round boxing contest, to settle the score.

In case you didn't know..

Golden Boy Promotions founder, Oscar De La Hoya, has accumulated immense success over the years by promoting a series of record-breaking boxing match ups.

Golden Boy, an all-boxing promotion, recently orchestrated its first MMA event when two retired UFC legends, Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, went head to head for the main event.

From its very inception, president of the UFC, Dana White, expressed signs of disagreement since the beginning of the promotional activities for the fight.

White strongly believed that this would be an undeniable health hazard for both fighters since both Liddell and Ortiz have the time and age factor working heavily against them.

Oscar De La Hoya wasn't particularly pleased with Dana White's involvement in the matter and subsequently went on to accuse the UFC of not taking care of the fighters compensations in a proper and fair manner.

The heart of the matter

During the promotional gig for the Liddell and Ortiz fight, hosted by Golden Boy Promotions, Dana White accused De La Hoya of being a 'cokehead' who doesn't care enough for the well being of his fighters.

Advertisement

The numbers talk also began soon enough, when White slammed De La Hoya for the amount of money he paid for his undercard fighters at the Liddell-Ortiz 3 showdown. He said:

"Total compensation for Oscar's event, was $580,000, right? $450,000 of that went to Chuck and Tito, right? So then, the rest of the card, if you exclude the main event and the co-main event, the rest of his card made $95,000. If you take the UFC, year to date, our fighters make $1.2 million on the undercard."

Oscar De La Hoya, however, was quick to respond to these allegations by Dana White, by saying that he would like to meet him inside the ring for a fight, to resolve their personal vendetta.

In a fight between @OscarDeLaHoya and @danawhite, who you got?



On air today with @lthomasnews, the Golden Boy challenged the UFC president to a fight next May.#TLTS pic.twitter.com/qvQPOQR3Iv — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 13, 2018

“Let’s get in the ring. Yeah, why not? Let’s get in the ring. Three rounds, let’s do this.”

“Let’s do this under Canelo Cinco de Mayo. I’ll even give you five months so you can get off the juice and then we can, you know, get in great shape and then we go three rounds, and then, I'm going to give you what, a 50-pound advantage? That’s okay, I can take you on. Let’s do it.”

What's next?

The feud between arguably two of the most successful combat sports promoters, of all time, has clearly escalated into a serious one. It will be interesting to see how Dana White responds to the matter, keeping in mind that he is, in fact, a promoter and not a fighter.

As a fan of boxing and mixed martial arts, what do you make out of this entire episode? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement