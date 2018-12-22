Dana White news: UFC has 'the best live event in all of sports' claims President

Dana White

What's the story?

President of the UFC, Dana White, recently spoke in an interview on the Barstool Sports podcast, where he professed about the UFC being the best in the business, for live events, across all sports promotional companies. White has been the president of the UFC since the year 2001 and has played an immense role in turning the business into a billion-dollar enterprise.

In case you didn't know...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was previously under the umbrella of its parent company, Semaphore Entertainment Group, which was owned by Bob Meyrowitz who coincidentally, was also the co-creator of the UFC. In January 2001, after learning that Meyrowitz was looking to sell the UFC, Dana White, along with his friend Lorenzo Fertitta, and his brother, decided to acquire the company.

In July 2016, American talent agency WME-IMG received ownership of the UFC after being sold to by the American sports promotion company, Zuffa. At the time of the sale, the UFC went for US$4.025 billion, out of which Dana White claimed a share of 9% of the company.

In May 2017, the UFC announced Dana White to be the host of the web series - Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. This series is exclusively available on the company's digital streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, that is licensed separately from the UFC.

Dana White looks on closely during the proceedings of an episode of the 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series'

The heart of the matter

During a recent appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast, president of the UFC was seen making a few valiant comments on the reputation of his company. He said:

“I know this sounds completely arrogant but we’re the best live event in all of sports. People who go to NFL games, college football, basketball, all this stuff, there’s nothing like going to a UFC event. A UFC event live is ridiculous.

“In the 18-year history of this company, I’ve never had a television executive, a sponsor, whatever it might be, come to an event and leave going ‘I don’t ever want to come to one of these again."

The UFC recently made a record-breaking stand in regards to pay-per-view numbers, with a whopping $2.4 million buys, for the infamous UFC 229 event. The main event fight featured Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who competed for the lightweight gold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What's next?

With the popularity of the sport of mixed martial arts, growing leaps, and bounds and across oceans, the UFC is seemingly solidifying its spot as one of the leading sports promoting organizations in the world.

