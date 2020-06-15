Dana White reacts to the San Antonio shooter claiming he is a UFC fighter

The MMA world was stunned a few days ago when San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that the shooter who open fired at a bar in San Antonio, wounding eight people, was an MMA fighter. The news quickly reached the UFC president Dana White, who, for obvious reasons, was surprised.

After UFC on ESPN 10, Dana White, in the post-fight press conference, went on record to give his thoughts on the situation. Dana White called the situation 'crazy' and said that the world was bananas right now. Dana White also said that he hoped it was not true.

“How f*cking crazy is that sh*t? This world is just f*cking bananas right now. Well, if you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning, you know what I mean? I hope it’s not true.”

Dana White also said that it could be a case for false identity. He added that people did that all the time with UFC fighters. Dana White even added that he too had been a victim of mistaken identity.

“I hear that sh*t all the time. You know how many f*cking bald guys in this town walk around and say they’re me? It’s mind-boggling. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn’t believe it. It’s just crazy. I’m hoping that’s the case.”

Dana White has had a particularly difficult time running events during this pandemic. He has been on the receiving end of criticism from multiple sources. Besides that, top UFC fighters have seemed to have gone on a collective strike for a better contract.

The one being spoken about now is Dana White and Jorge Masvidal feud, which took a steep turn in the past few days, with White comparing Jorge Masvidal to the Diaz brothers. Masvidal was quick to respond and said that he felt sorry for White.

The police are currently investigating the shooting. Police are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of finding the identity of the shooter. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported as all of the victims were transported to local hospitals.