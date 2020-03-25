Dana White says the UFC is rescheduling Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards for a future date

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the UFC will be rescheduling all their canceled bouts.

Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards was originally scheduled for UFC London in March.

Woodley vs Edwards could be re-booked for a future date

With the massive coronavirus outbreak around the world, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called-off most of their events, including the scheduled card for UFC London which was set to be main-evented by Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards.

However, as per UFC President Dana White, the promotion is looking to reschedule the highly-awaited Welterweight clash between Woodley and Edwards once things get back to normal and the promotion picks up business as usual.

Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards being rescheduled

While speaking to Kevin Iole recently, UFC President Dana White stated that his promotion will be re-booking all the fights that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. White said that the UFC will be rolling back in business once the Khabib vs Ferguson is done with and everybody will be fighting because they want to, not because they have to.

“All these fights are being rescheduled. Once we get the Khabib fight on, we’re rolling, man. We’re back in business, and we’re rolling. And like I told you earlier, everybody is going to fight because they want to, not because they have to."- White told Kevin Iole (transcribed by MMA Junkie).

When can we expect Woodley vs Edwards?

As of now, we still don't know for a fact what the UFC has in store for their scheduled events, but given everything gets back to normal, Edwards vs Woodley could possibly take place before the end of the year.