Octagon on the beach - Dana White shares images of UFC Fight Island
- UFC President Dana White shares an update on the Fight Island facility
- UFC is all set to hold multiple events at the facility, with the first one being UFC 251
The UFC fight Island has emerged as one of the most talked-about topics in the world of MMA is the UFC Fight Island. A concept that came into existence after UFC was denied to conduct events because of the mass quarantine that was triggered. The UFC has promoted it as a facility for events that include non-American fighters, ho may not be able to travel to the United States given the current travel restrictions.
The UFC president, Dana White decided to share the current status of the facility by uploading a picture of the work going around the area. The image shows a UFC octagon near a beach with the image caption being the location, Yas Island. The image was shared on Twitter by journalist Chisanga Malata.
The UFC is all set to have multiple events on the facility. The first amongst them is going to be UFC 251. The UFC event will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. The co-main event will see a featherweight title rematch between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. The card will feature a third title fight with Petr Yan and Jose Aldo fighting for the vacant bantamweight title.
The UFC has announced the following line up for the Fight Island so far:
UFC 251 – July 11
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15
Main Card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Preliminary Card
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18
Main Card
- Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25
Main Card
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Preliminary Card
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov