UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

The UFC fight Island has emerged as one of the most talked-about topics in the world of MMA is the UFC Fight Island. A concept that came into existence after UFC was denied to conduct events because of the mass quarantine that was triggered. The UFC has promoted it as a facility for events that include non-American fighters, ho may not be able to travel to the United States given the current travel restrictions.

The UFC president, Dana White decided to share the current status of the facility by uploading a picture of the work going around the area. The image shows a UFC octagon near a beach with the image caption being the location, Yas Island. The image was shared on Twitter by journalist Chisanga Malata.

Dana White has given fans a glimpse of Fight Island.



An Octagon on the beach!! 👀👀 #UFC pic.twitter.com/SqRZkXWwUp — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 28, 2020

The UFC is all set to have multiple events on the facility. The first amongst them is going to be UFC 251. The UFC event will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. The co-main event will see a featherweight title rematch between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. The card will feature a third title fight with Petr Yan and Jose Aldo fighting for the vacant bantamweight title.

The UFC has announced the following line up for the Fight Island so far:

UFC 251 – July 11

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Preliminary Card

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18

Main Card

Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov