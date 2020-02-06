Dana White slams Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman following verbal altercation at Super Bowl weekend

Dana White is not happy with what happened at the Super Bowl Radio Row between UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Speaking to ESPN (H/T BJPENN.com), he revealed that he isn't a fan of such kind of altercations:

“I don’t love it. You know, people think because I’m a promoter I’m like, ‘Cha-ching. That’s great for us.’ But it’s not great for us.

He slammed both men for their 'neanderthal' behavior:

“We’re here at the Super Bowl, Radio Row at the Super Bowl, the NFL, and these two are acting like neanderthals in here.”

White said that there are legal implications and it poses a risk for UFC as they have to face more regulations from the athletic commissions. Understandably, that's a struggle they likely don't want to go back and face:

“If they touch each other, now the police get involved. We’re regulated by the government. Now, the athletic commissions are getting involved. It’s a lot.”

He urged the two men to wait it out until International Fight Week in July, which is when they're expected to have the Welterweight Championship fight:

“Those two are going to fight in Las Vegas in ‘International Fight Week’ for 25 minutes. They can do whatever they want to each other. That fight’s happening. You don’t have to do it here at Radio Row at the Super Bowl.”

White is right in saying that it isn't good for the UFC and the sport of MMA, but his comments will come into question since the UFC is known to use controversial footage in their fight promos.

Either way, the fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is going to be an exciting one and there's no denying that the altercation increased interest in the fight.