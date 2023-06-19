Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should abandon Alexander Volkanovski title fight aspirations

Henry Cejudo does not have an opponent announced for his next fight. However, the former double champ has shared his desire to face Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in an attempt to become the first triple champ in UFC history.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently shared why he believes 'Triple C' should abandon those plans. Speaking on his podcast, Funky & The Champ, Cormier stated:

"Henry is putting himself in a really good position to try to have an opportunity to become a champion again. What the fight with Aljo taught me was that Henry Cejudo should not be talking about Alexander Volkanovski.

"He's too small because Aljo's length caused him some issues, and Volkanovski is an absolute monster and probably the best fighter in the world pound-for-pound."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (starting at the 6:58 mark):

Henry Cejudo had been targeting an opportunity to face Alexander Volkanovski. However, it is unclear if that remains his goal after his UFC 288 bantamweight title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling.

'The Great' will defend his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

Daniel Cormier gives update on Henry Cejudo's next fight

Henry Cejudo recently took to Twitter to share his interest in facing Sean O'Malley for an interim bantamweight title at UFC 292. The No. 3-ranked bantamweight stated:

"If Aljamain Sterling is playing this game that he's not ready and he needs a little more time, let's make an interim fight between me and Sean O'Malley.

"It's a bigger fight, it's what the UFC wanted... Typically I would not be that type of guy that would do things like that but right now I don't have the gold around my waist."

Check out the tweet below:

"Hey @danawhite , I'm ready to fight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 if Aljo Sterling keeps playing games. If Aljo does decide to show up, I'm willing to weigh in as the backup in Boston.I NEED my gold back"

While an interim title fight appears to be out of the question, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier revealed that 'Triple C' will likely be on the UFC 292 card. Speaking on his podcast, Funky & The Champ, the former double champ stated:

"Henry Cejudo is gonna fight in Boston in August against Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

"Here's the thing that's weird for me: He was asking for another title fight because he thought maybe Aljamain Sterling, who Dana bought a Lamborghini for, was not gonna fight against Sean O'Malley. Well, they're fighting.

"So he said, what matters to him is it's 15 years to the day that he won the Olympic gold medal."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (starting at the 3:57 mark):

