"Dude's in Stockton are different" - Daniel Cormier insists fearless Nate Diaz "sees just another guy" when looking at Khamzat Chimaev

During a video posted to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier took a closer look at the upcoming welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev and insisted that the UFC veteran will not fear the undefeated prospect.

The Stockton native has been competing professionally in mixed martial arts since he was a teenager in 2004. His career has been filled with ups and downs and The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner may be one of the biggest names to ever grace the octagon.

Speaking about the upcoming clash, Daniel Cormier promised fans that Nate Diaz would not be phased by his opponent, insisting the fearless brawler would welcome a fight with anyone, regardless of weight class.

"Nate Diaz is a guy that's always fought anyone... When you think about him versus Khamzat Chimaev, while on paper it looks like a massive mismatch, so did the fight when he took on Conor McGregor on very short notice... Nate Diaz asked to fight Francis Ngannou, and if you think for one second he wouldn't, dude's in Stockton are different... So when you see Khamzat Chimaev and most go, 'Wow this dude's scary, this dude's dangerous.' Nate Diaz doesn't see that, Nate Diaz sees just another guy."

Since his arrival in the company, Khamzat Chimaev has wrecked his way through the rankings and finds himself potentially one win away from fighting for UFC gold. Though many believe Gilbert Burns was his toughest test, the sheer grit, cardio, and pressure of Diaz make it questionably his most difficult fight to date.

The two will finally meet in the middle of the octagon with potential title implications on the line when they collide as the UFC 279 headliner in the T-Mobile Arena on September 10

Check out what Daniel Cormier had to say about the bout in the video below.

Should Nate Diaz fear Khamzat Chimaev?

While he should, of course, shouldn't and wouldn't be scared to step in the cage against the Swede, Nate Diaz must recognize and identify the danger the future star poses.

Chimaev has made it clear that he expects to capture both the welterweight and middleweight strap during his time with the UFC, intending to do so with his intense grappling and heavy hands.

The 28-year-old's ability to shut the lights off of his opponent or completely dominate with his freestyle wrestling proves he could be a problem for the division for years to come.

