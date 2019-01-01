Daniel Cormier News: DC reveals why his farewell fight could be delayed

Who is will DC face in his final fight?

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show for ESPN on New Year's Eve and the UFC Heavyweight Champion shed light on various topics ranging from a potential third fight against Jon Jones, a historic 2018, his current injuries and impending retirement.

In case you didn't know...

Cormier became only the second man to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously in the UFC after he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round at UFC 226.

He had previously defended the Light Heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 and ended the year with a successful defense against the extremely popular Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in November 2018.

Three successful title defenses for the double champion were enough to warrant him the 2018 Male Fighter of the Year by ESPN.

Cormier appeared on the Helwani's show and gave fans some insight on his immediate future among other subjects.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his reflections of the year that went by, Cormier said he felt amazing to bounce back from his second loss to Jones in 2017 and to end 2018 in iconic fashion.

When asked about the reason behind why he relinquished the title, Cormier said that he wanted to part ways with the title on his own terms, unlike previous men who were stripped of the title owing to controversial reasons. One of the biggest topics of discussion was, of course, the possibility of a third fight against Jon Jones. Cormier said that he isn't obsessed with the fight anymore and wouldn't have a problem if it were not to happen.

The former Olympian said that while his farewell fight was originally scheduled for the first week of March, it could be postponed as he is currently dealing with a host of undisclosed injuries. Cormier mentioned that he has other things in life he wants to do before signing off. You can check out the full interview below:

What's next?

Jones vs. Cormier III has to happen and we're sure the UFC will somehow make it happen this year. Cormier may say he is over Jones, but his mannerisms prove he still wants retribution against the only man who has beaten him not once but twice.

However, a super fight against Brock Lesnar has not been ruled out despite the Beast Incarnate's obligations with WWE.

Who would you like to see DC face in his swan song? Sound off in the comments below.

