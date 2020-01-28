Daniel Cormier reveals timeline for Stipe Miocic trilogy fight; health issues before second fight

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier's swansong is nearing. He's expected to fight Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in what will be the conclusion of their trilogy. The first fight, as you know, went in the way of the former Lightweight Champion - finishing Miocic in the first round.

The second fight was an entirely different story. This time, it went to the later rounds and Miocic wisely adjusted his gameplan and began going for body shots, which turned out to be the key to finish Cormier and regain the Heavyweight Championship.

After UFC Raleigh, Cormier urged Miocic to take the rematch and he doubled down on it when recently appearing on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (H/T Aaron Bronsteter). He said that his final fight will be for the Heavyweight Championship and that he's not interested in anything else, putting an end to any possibility of a Jon Jones fight.

.@dc_mma tells @arielhelwani that he doesn't feel like fighting anyone but Miocic and that his last fight will be for the HW title or he's not going to fight.



Cormier said he probably shouldn't have fought last Aug. for health reasons, but didn't want to keep Stipe waiting. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 27, 2020

He gave a timeline, hoping that they fight this summer. He also revealed that he had health issues heading into the second fight and probably shouldn't have taken it, but he didn't want to keep Miocic waiting.

He also said that this fight isn't about money as he has multiple projects after retirement that will financially sustain him:

Cormier: "I've always admired (Stipe) for being honourable and the honourable thing to do would be to fight again & put an end to this trilogy"



Cormier hopes to compete in summer, says he's got a ton of projects that will sustain him financially, but the fight isn't about money — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 27, 2020

It'll be a sad day when Cormier finally retires. Unfortunately, that day will come this summer and nobody can deny that it's a well-earned retirement. He's a first-ballot Future Hall of Famer who's had a career that few can dream of.

If he were to end his career as a 2-time Heavyweight Champion, it would be perfect for him. The bout is going to be interesting stylistically as well, with many wondering how both men will adjust to one another's strategies. We could be in for a classic to end a legendary career!