Daniel Cormier reveals whether he's returning to Light Heavyweight; when he plans to retire

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier's future seems to be in a place where he wants to have one last fight before riding off into the sunset. He originally planned to retire in March/April of 2019 but things didn't pan out and he ended up facing Stipe Miocic in a rematch that summer, losing to the former Champion in an incredible battle.

Cormier recently celebrated over 50 clean tests from USADA and in a media scrum, he was asked about his future and desire to possibly go back to Light Heavyweight. It was brought up that he's still in the 205-pound rankings and he said that he has no desire to go back down.

He certainly can't be blamed since there's a lot more incentive for him to stay at Heavyweight and try to regain his throne, with a Jon Jones trilogy seemingly out of the picture.

As for what he aims for next, it appears to be one final fight to end his career in a rematch against Stipe Miocic to conclude their trilogy.

Daniel Cormier says he has no desire to go back to 205-division.



He also just said he hopes he has one more fight left in him: I hope to have one more moment to hoist that belt over my head. He then added: "I'd like to fight Miocic." pic.twitter.com/BKxpz86USh — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 5, 2020

Unlike the Jones fight, Cormier and Miocic have both traded wins against each other. Becoming a 2-time Heavyweight Champion would be the perfect way to top off his legendary career. As for when the two will meet, expect it to be another potential summer clash, with UFC PPV main events booked up until International Fight week in July.

While not confirmed, UFC 251 will be in Australia and is expected to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 2. As for UFC 252 in July, the direction appears to be Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal.

Moreover, Conor McGregor will likely make his return around that time so 2020 is going to be an incredible year for UFC PPVs. Will Cormier manage to end his career with a bang?