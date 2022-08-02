Collecting "more bonuses" and owning a Chick-fil-A at the top of Danielle Kelly’s list of goals

Danielle Kelly wants to own her own Chick-fil-A with the performance bonuses she anticipates she’ll bag in the near future.

Kelly has been questioned time and again about her future prospects in MMA. The 26-year-old has taken Brazilian jiu-jitsu to the mainstream with her fiery personality, her story, talent, and good looks. It’s only a matter of time before she learns the ropes and decides to make another transformative impact in MMA.

On July 20, while at the ONE Championship and Prime Video press conference, Kelly was pressed about her short-term goals in regards to her career with the organization during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

The Philadelphia native responded:

“I definitely want to go into MMA eventually, when I’m ready, and you know, collect more bonuses, get a PC, own a Chick-fil-A. I don’t know, just kind of be the face of women’s jiu-jitsu, that’s my ultimate goal.”

Catch the interview below:

Not one to rush things, Kelly plans on taking care of business in jiu-jitsu first before taking on MMA full-time. And why not bag a couple of sweet bonuses in the process?

With her last two contests ending in a draw over Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in March and a doctor’s stoppage over UFC strawweight world champion Carla Esparza at Fury Pro in 2021, Kelly has been left hungrier than ever for a win.

Kelly’s next best strategy is to pressure the most feared woman on the roster, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee, into accepting a future grappling contest with her.

The 26-year-old grappling standout has called the Singaporean-American out multiple times before and the atomweight queen has seemingly been open to a potential standoff. However, since the press conference on July 20, Kelly's pressure looks to have caused somewhat of a rift between the two women.

Danielle Kelly’s dominant grappling performance over Mei Yamaguchi earned her a $50k bonus

Danielle Kelly collected her first $50,000 performance bonus against Japanese trailblazer Mei Yamaguchi this past March at ONE X.

Yamaguchi was coming off a three-fight skid in MMA, suffering decision losses against Denice Zamboanga, Julie Mezabarba, and Jihin Radzuan. She hoped to reignite her confidence with a submission win against a newcomer in Kelly.

The Philadelphia standout, however, had other plans. After 10 minutes of action, the bout ultimately ended in a draw as neither competitor secured a finish. Regardless of the outcome, Kelly shocked the world with her dominating presence and earned her first bonus.

With many more opportunities to collect bonuses now that she’s with ONE, Danielle Kelly could be on her way to becoming the president and CEO of her own Chick-fil-A in Philadelphia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far