Darren Till confirms he isn't fighting on UFC London card

UFC 244 Till v Gastelum

Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till has become one of the top draws in the UFC since his move to the middleweight division. Till started off by competing in the welterweight division and went undefeated for five straight fights until he was met with back to back losses against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

and 'BMF' title-holder Jorge Masvidal.

The Englishman then decided to move up to middleweight where he fought Kelvin Gastelum and destroyed him, claiming a lopsided unanimous decision victory and announcing his arrival in the division. Since then, the #5 ranked middleweight has been subject to quite a few callouts from the top fighters in the division such as Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

It was being rumored that Till would take on either of the two fighters at UFC London in March but the Englishman won't be fighting at the event. Till recently put up a post on Instagram clarifying the same. (h/t MMA Mania)

“Just had a hard session there with [my teammate] and just watching him put in his work for UFC London, 21st March. So we’re all working hard even though I won’t be fighting. I’m still in here with the lads giving 100% of what they give to me in my camps as well. On the 21st, I’ll be there supporting.”