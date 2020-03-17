Darren Till on whether he's scared of Yoel Romero,

Darren Till mentioned post-UFC 244 that he's scared of Yoel Romero.

Is "The Gorilla" joking? Also, what did he have to say to Israel Adesanya for taking a shot at him?

Darren Till

Darren Till is set to fight Robert Whittaker in Dublin this August. The Australian former Champion Robert Whittaker was supposed to face Jared Cannonier, but he was forced to pull out due to personal issues.

Darren Till, on the other hand, is the most exciting and recent addition to the Middleweight division, having beaten former title contender Kelvin Gastelum in his last bout. He instantly entered the Top 5 rankings and could edge closer to a title shot if he does.

However, a running joke of his has been about his supposed fear of Yoel Romero. Post-UFC 244, he welcomed any challengers in the 185-pound division - all but the Cuban Yoel Romero.

He was asked about his fear of Romero on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast and indicated that he was just joking and that he's comfortable with his mentality:

“Yeah, listen I’m comfortable with my own mentality,” Till said. “At the end of the day, if you want to come fight with me, whoever you are on this earth, come and f**king fight. I don’t give a s**t who you are. That’s why I don’t really give a f**k to give this mean ego off. There’s a time and a place.

When asked about Israel Adesanya taking a jab at him for being scared of Romero, he appeared to be angry at first before bursting into laughter:

“It’s all good,” he said. “Of course...of course he’s keeping me close. We speak everyday, me and him, we message everyday. It’s all good.

He said that Israel Adesanya knows he's not scared of Romero and that he's marketed it in a way to grab more headlines if the two do meet down the line:

“You know Israel knows that I’m not scared of Yoel. He’s just doing that. He knows what he’s doing, and so do I. Look at the way I’ve marketed this whole thing now with Yoel and everything. (I’m a) f***in’ genius, you know what I mean.”

Darren Till vs Yoel Romero seems inevitable in the Middleweight Division. It all depends on whether Till will be able to beat Whittaker in his next fight. From the look of things, Yoel Romero won't be in the title picture any time soon.